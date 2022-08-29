Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

17,554 KM

Details Description Features

$60,900

+ tax & licensing
$60,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$60,900

+ taxes & licensing

17,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9187573
  • Stock #: 227059
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH2NS565169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,554 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

306-569-8777

