$60,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
17,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9187573
- Stock #: 227059
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH2NS565169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 17,554 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
