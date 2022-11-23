2022 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,900 + taxes & licensing 9 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9387367

9387367 Stock #: 227064

227064 VIN: 5TDGZRBH4NS227577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 906 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

