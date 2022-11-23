Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

906 KM

Details Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

XLE

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

906KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387367
  • Stock #: 227064
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH4NS227577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 906 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

