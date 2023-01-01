Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota RAV4

30,945 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10130133
  2. 10130133
  3. 10130133
  4. 10130133
  5. 10130133
  6. 10130133
  7. 10130133
  8. 10130133
  9. 10130133
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10130133
  • Stock #: F172751
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFVXNC273589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 30,945 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 123,890 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue S
 27,353 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory