2022 Toyota RAV4
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
11,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10352640
- Stock #: 2430061
- VIN: 2T3DWRFV6NW146655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,601 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
