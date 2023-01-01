Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

11,601 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352640
  • Stock #: 2430061
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV6NW146655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

