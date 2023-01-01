2022 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 6 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10352640

10352640 Stock #: 2430061

2430061 VIN: 2T3DWRFV6NW146655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 11,601 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Navigation System Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.