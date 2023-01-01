Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

80,027 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV3NC280349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Toyota RAV4