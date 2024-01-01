Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD includes:Odometer: 47,696km <br/> Price: $40,875+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Blind Sport Monitoring <br/> -Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Snow Mode <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Power Lift-gate <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Brake Hold <br/> -Auto Start-Stop <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$40,875

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2T3R1RFVXNC292837

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 47,696 KM

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

2022 Toyota RAV4