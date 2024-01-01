$40,875+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$40,875
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,696KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFVXNC292837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 47,696 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD includes:Odometer: 47,696km
Price: $40,875+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Sport Monitoring
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Snow Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Power Lift-gate
-Power Seats
-Push Button Start
-Brake Hold
-Auto Start-Stop
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Price: $40,875+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Sport Monitoring
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Snow Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Power Lift-gate
-Power Seats
-Push Button Start
-Brake Hold
-Auto Start-Stop
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wow Cars
2013 Ford Focus S 125,265 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback Touring 79,526 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 179,972 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,875
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2022 Toyota RAV4