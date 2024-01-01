Menu
AWD, Black Cloth.

Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Awards:
 * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2022 Toyota RAV4

89,472 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

11929298

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,472KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV3NC300648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,472 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Black Cloth.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-XXXX

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2022 Toyota RAV4