$45,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid SE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,990KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T34WRFV2NW147432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,990 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
