2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.

Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

40,990 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,990KM
VIN 2T34WRFV2NW147432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,990 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

2022 Toyota RAV4