2022 Toyota RAV4

140 KM

Details Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8448081
  • Stock #: F172471
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV8NC262607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

