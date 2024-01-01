$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna
LE/XLE/XSE
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24PA02A
- Mileage 24,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Toyota Sienna delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* This Toyota Sienna Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Sienna today!
