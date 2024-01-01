Menu
This Toyota Sienna delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* This Toyota Sienna Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.

2022 Toyota Sienna

24,526 KM

2022 Toyota Sienna

LE/XLE/XSE

2022 Toyota Sienna

LE/XLE/XSE

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,526KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24PA02A
  • Mileage 24,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Toyota Sienna delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* This Toyota Sienna Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Sienna today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 Toyota Sienna