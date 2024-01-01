Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Sienna

46,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Sienna

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC4NS043959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 93,252 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota Highlander XSE 39,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Tacoma 75,700 KM $47,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Sienna