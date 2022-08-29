Menu
2022 Toyota Sienna

21,420 KM

Details Features

$66,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Location

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

21,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285133
  • Stock #: 2236681
  • VIN: 5TDGRKEC0NS077121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

