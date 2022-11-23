$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR5
Location
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
8,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9390007
- Stock #: 2330171
- VIN: 5TFLA5EC2NX008478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 8,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5