Leather.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 3.5L SOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD

2023 Acura MDX

49,971 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec

12017158

2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,971KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YE1H04PL801314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2273221
  • Mileage 49,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L SOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-XXXX

306-569-8777

