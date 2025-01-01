2023 Cadillac XT4

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Premium Synthetic Seats

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

Rear Collision Mitigation

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

Requires Subscription

SPORT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)

AXLE 3.47 RATIO

TIRES P235/60R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)

CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE AM/FM STEREO with 8" diagonal colour information display one type A and one type C full function USBs personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay...

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

ARGENT SILVER METALLIC

WHEELS 18" (45.7 CM) 10-SPOKE ALLOY with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish (STD)

3 YEARS OF ONSTAR & CONNECTED SERVICES PLAN Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers this includes the OnStar Guardian app Remote Access through the myCadillac mobile app and a 72 GB/...