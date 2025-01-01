Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.

2023 Cadillac XT4

25,913 KM

13049111

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

25,913KM
VIN 1GYFZFR46PF203162

  • Exterior Colour Argent Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Cinnamon accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,913 KM

Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Requires Subscription
SPORT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)
AXLE 3.47 RATIO
TIRES P235/60R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE AM/FM STEREO with 8" diagonal colour information display one type A and one type C full function USBs personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay...
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
ARGENT SILVER METALLIC
WHEELS 18" (45.7 CM) 10-SPOKE ALLOY with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish (STD)
3 YEARS OF ONSTAR & CONNECTED SERVICES PLAN Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers this includes the OnStar Guardian app Remote Access through the myCadillac mobile app and a 72 GB/...
JET BLACK WITH CINNAMON ACCENTS INTELUXE SEATING SURFACES (With Twenty Two high-gloss genuine Carbon Fibre trim.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

