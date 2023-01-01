2023 Cadillac XT5

Listing ID: 10395369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Latte Metallic

Interior Colour Sedona Sauvage

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

