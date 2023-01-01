Menu
2023 Chevrolet Express

1 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2023 Chevrolet Express

2023 Chevrolet Express

Commercial Cutaway 2 **New Arrival**

2023 Chevrolet Express

Commercial Cutaway 2 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10432914
  Stock #: 93257A

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 93257A
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

DEAL PENDINGCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD) (Includes external oil cooler.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

