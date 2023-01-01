2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 6 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10434903

10434903 Stock #: PP2345

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 9,629 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Powertrain High Output Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Tow Hitch Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.