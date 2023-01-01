Menu
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

9,629 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434903
  • Stock #: PP2345

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 9,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Silverado 1500RST Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 9,629 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.), Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 265/65R18SL all-season, blackwall.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable Silverado 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)

