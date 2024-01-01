2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Menu
Account
Sign In
Silverado 3500 Hd WT Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD boasts a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, SAFETY CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PACKAGE.* This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Features the Following Options *USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.), Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), Tires, LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall (Requires single rear wheels.), Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall (Included and only available with (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires with (E63) Durabed, pickup bed single rear wheel models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed delete and (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires are ordered with single rear wheel models), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.), Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights (Note: Trucks equipped with dual rear wheels will feature LED signature tail and stop lamps, with incandescent reverse lamp.), Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

19,720 KM

Details Description Features

$72,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck * Available Until Exported to the USA *

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck * Available Until Exported to the USA *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$72,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,720KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 19,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Silverado 3500 Hd WT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD boasts a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, SAFETY CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PACKAGE.* This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Features the Following Options *USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.), Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), Tires, LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall (Requires single rear wheels.), Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall (Included and only available with (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires with (E63) Durabed, pickup bed single rear wheel models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed delete and (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires are ordered with single rear wheel models), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.), Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights (Note: Trucks equipped with dual rear wheels will feature LED signature tail and stop lamps, with incandescent reverse lamp.), Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2001 BMW 3 Series 325i * As Traded * for sale in Regina, SK
2001 BMW 3 Series 325i * As Traded * 227,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Kia Soul EX 124,924 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Regina, SK
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie 201,845 KM $22,877 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$72,777

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD