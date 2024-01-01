$72,777+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Work Truck * Available Until Exported to the USA *
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Work Truck * Available Until Exported to the USA *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$72,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 19,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Silverado 3500 Hd WT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD boasts a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, SAFETY CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PACKAGE.* This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Features the Following Options *USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.), Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), Tires, LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall (Requires single rear wheels.), Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall (Included and only available with (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires with (E63) Durabed, pickup bed single rear wheel models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed delete and (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires are ordered with single rear wheel models), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.), Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights (Note: Trucks equipped with dual rear wheels will feature LED signature tail and stop lamps, with incandescent reverse lamp.), Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958