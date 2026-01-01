Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

95,354 KM

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country Crew Cab

13511765

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
95,354KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YVEY4PF132899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour North Sky Blue
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Silver ICE Metallic
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
HIGH COUNTRY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognitio...
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB MODELS (STD)
Aerial View Display System
WHEELS 20" (50.8 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM 16-SPOKE (STD)
3 YEARS OF ONSTAR & CONNECTED SERVICES PLAN. Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers this includes the OnStar Guardian app Remote Access through the myChevrolet mobile app and a 72G...

