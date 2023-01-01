Menu
2023 Chevrolet Suburban

25,413 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKFKD5PR118452

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 25,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2023 Chevrolet Suburban