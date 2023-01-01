Menu
2023 Dodge Hornet

4,854 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2023 Dodge Hornet

2023 Dodge Hornet

GT Plus

2023 Dodge Hornet

GT Plus

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606638
  • Stock #: 23JC09A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray Cray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Hornet (2.0L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 4,854 Miles! Scores 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Dodge Hornet delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ABYSS ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 225/55R18 ALL SEASON.*This Dodge Hornet Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23L , GRAY CRAY, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 7" Silver Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Ventilated Front Seats.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy Hornet today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Tires: 225/55R18 All Season

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEATS
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS (STD)
Gray Cray
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23L -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ABYSS ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 225/55R18 All Season (DISC)

