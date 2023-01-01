$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-737-4958
2023 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10606638
- Stock #: 23JC09A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Cray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Hornet (2.0L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 4,854 Miles! Scores 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Dodge Hornet delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ABYSS ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 225/55R18 ALL SEASON.*This Dodge Hornet Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23L , GRAY CRAY, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 7" Silver Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Ventilated Front Seats.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy Hornet today!
