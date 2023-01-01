$84,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
WildTrak
2023 Ford Bronco
WildTrak
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$84,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B08814T
- Mileage 6,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Like A brand-new 2023 Ford Bronco WILDTRAK Advanced 4X4, with no accident history and Ceramic coating, extended trailer hitch and Bronco mudflaps, ready for you to rediscover the adventurer in you. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this Powerful Off Roader SUV Today!
Key Features
Active Grill Shutters
Auto High Beams
Trailer Sway Control
Auxiliary Switches
8 Digital IP Cluster
Sasquatch Package
FORDPASS Connect
Hill Start Assist
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
360-Degree Camera
12 LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Wireless Charging Pad
Connected Built-In Navigation
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford
Email Bennett Dunlop Ford
Bennett Dunlop Ford
Call Dealer
306-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-522-6612