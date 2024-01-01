$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP2769
- Mileage 66,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Escape boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnished painted pockets.* This Ford Escape Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 13.2" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/app catalog, 911 Assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and digital owners manual.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
