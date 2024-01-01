Menu
Like a brand-new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor with 37 Performance Package, Raptor Carbon Fibre Package, Power Tailgate, Twin Panel Moonroof and Tailgate Step. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this powerful Truck today! Key Features: 5 Link Rear Suspension Auto High Beams BOXLINK Cargo Management System LED Headlamps Running Boards Trailer Sway Control Raptor Unique Center Stack FORDPAS Connect FOX Live Valve Shocks Pre-Collision Assist with AEB Rear View Camera Reverse Sensing System Skid Plates SYNC®4 with 12 Screen Terrain Management System Trail Control And More After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun guest experience possible. Our guests tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

15,263 KM

$115,450

Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

VIN 1FTFW1RG6PFA82886

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A82886T
  • Mileage 15,263 KM

Like a brand-new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor with 37 Performance Package, Raptor Carbon Fibre Package, Power Tailgate, Twin Panel Moonroof and Tailgate Step. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this powerful Truck today!

Key Features:
5 Link Rear Suspension
Auto High Beams
BOXLINK Cargo Management System
LED Headlamps
Running Boards
Trailer Sway Control
Raptor Unique Center Stack
FORDPAS Connect
FOX Live Valve Shocks
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
Rear View Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Skid Plates
SYNC®4 with 12 Screen
Terrain Management System
Trail Control
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun guest experience possible. Our guests tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

2023 Ford F-150