Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

38,222 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12058228

2023 Ford F-150

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,222KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E85PKD55757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford F-150 38,222 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Ford Escape SEL 104,596 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Regina, SK
2017 RAM 1500 ST 167,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150