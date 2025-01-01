Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 21,000 Miles! This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD, ENGINE: 5.0L V8, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *Youve earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2023 Ford F-150

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12537802

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55PFC09518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3435
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 21,000 Miles! This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD, ENGINE: 5.0L V8, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Nissan Pathfinder S 191,584 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Nissan Rogue SL 189,056 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 155,769 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2023 Ford F-150