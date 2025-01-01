$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
TREMOR | 402A | MOONROOF | B&0 UNLEASHED
2023 Ford F-150
TREMOR | 402A | MOONROOF | B&0 UNLEASHED
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,521KM
VIN 1FTEW1E89PFC37442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,521 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 114,615 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 173,292 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 92,715 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bennett Dunlop Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
Call Dealer
306-522-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Bennett Dunlop Ford
306-522-6612
2023 Ford F-150