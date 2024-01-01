Menu
One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Heated/Cooled Seats, 6.7L, Power Boards

2023 Ford F-350

9,632 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350

Diesel Lariat SuperCrew **One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Heated/Cooled Seats, 6.7L, Power Boards**

2023 Ford F-350

Diesel Lariat SuperCrew **One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Heated/Cooled Seats, 6.7L, Power Boards**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,632KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B313A
  • Mileage 9,632 KM

One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Heated/Cooled Seats, 6.7L, Power Boards

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Power Mirror(s)

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 410 Amp Dual...

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2023 Ford F-350