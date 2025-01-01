Menu
This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AGATE BLACK METALLIC, Wireless Phone Connectivity.* This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Features the Following Options *Wheels: 19.5 Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: 4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner, bright Ford oval centre hub ornaments, Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 225/70Rx19.5G BSW Traction -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Super Duty F-450 DRW today!

2023 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW Lariat

13204598

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W4DM1PED23332

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AGATE BLACK METALLIC, Wireless Phone Connectivity.* This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Features the Following Options *Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: 4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner, bright Ford oval centre hub ornaments, Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 225/70Rx19.5G BSW Traction -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Super Duty F-450 DRW today!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal eco slippery roads tow/haul and off-road (STD)
BLACK ONYX LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar) Flow-Through Centre Console ...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: High output manual push-button engine-exhaust braking Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

