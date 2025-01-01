$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW Lariat
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AGATE BLACK METALLIC, Wireless Phone Connectivity.* This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Features the Following Options *Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: 4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner, bright Ford oval centre hub ornaments, Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 225/70Rx19.5G BSW Traction -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Super Duty F-450 DRW today!
