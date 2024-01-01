Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2023 Ford MAVERICK

10,587 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK

1 SuperCrew AWD **New Arrival**

2023 Ford MAVERICK

1 SuperCrew AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Y1339A
  • Mileage 10,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation

