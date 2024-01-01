Menu
One Owner, Black Appearance Package, 2.3L, Heated Seats, NavigationCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2023 Ford Ranger

22,555 KM

Details Description Features

$45,725

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Ranger

XLT SuperCrew **One Owner, Black Appearance Package, 2.3L, Heated Seats, Navigation**

2023 Ford Ranger

XLT SuperCrew **One Owner, Black Appearance Package, 2.3L, Heated Seats, Navigation**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$45,725

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,555KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,555 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Black Appearance Package, 2.3L, Heated Seats, NavigationCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost w/Tremor Package
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST W/O AUTO START STOP (STD)

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$45,725

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2023 Ford Ranger