Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2023 FORD TRUCK BRONCO

106,492 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 FORD TRUCK BRONCO

OUTER BANKS **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14437327

2023 FORD TRUCK BRONCO

OUTER BANKS **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
106,492KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMEE5BPXPLB11674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost **New Arrival** 125,071 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford Escape SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival** 179,668 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD **New Arrival** 66,930 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2023 FORD TRUCK BRONCO