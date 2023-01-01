Menu
The Acadia is here! This AWDEbony Twilight Metallic Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. Standard features on the base model include Bluetooth, a USB port, a rearview camera and a touch-screen audio system with satellite radio, remote start, and an eight-way power-adjustable drivers seat. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

2023 GMC Acadia

25,514 KM

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD

25,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 25,514 KM

Vehicle Description

The Acadia is here! This AWDEbony Twilight Metallic Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. Standard features on the base model include Bluetooth, a USB port, a rearview camera and a touch-screen audio system with satellite radio, remote start, and an eight-way power-adjustable drivers seat. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

