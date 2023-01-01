Menu
Account
Sign In
Acadia Denali Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 8,298 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, Wireless Charging for select devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.* This GMC Acadia Features the Following Options *Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20 (50.8 cm) Ultra Bright machined aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C), 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with 3.6L V6 engine (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine only.), Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped).* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2023 GMC Acadia

8,298 KM

Details Description Features

$57,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Acadia

Denali * Available Until Exported to USA *

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Acadia

Denali * Available Until Exported to USA *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$57,786

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
8,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PP2418
  • Mileage 8,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Acadia Denali Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 8,298 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, Wireless Charging for select devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.* This GMC Acadia Features the Following Options *Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) Ultra Bright machined aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C), 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with 3.6L V6 engine (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine only.), Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped).* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2020 RAM 2500 Big Horn * Night Edition * for sale in Regina, SK
2020 RAM 2500 Big Horn * Night Edition * 129,124 KM $59,965 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 240,985 KM $14,812 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford Explorer ST 73,129 KM $49,967 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,786

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Acadia