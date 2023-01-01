$57,786+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
Denali * Available Until Exported to USA *
2023 GMC Acadia
Denali * Available Until Exported to USA *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$57,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # PP2418
- Mileage 8,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Acadia Denali Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 8,298 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, Wireless Charging for select devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.* This GMC Acadia Features the Following Options *Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) Ultra Bright machined aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C), 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with 3.6L V6 engine (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine only.), Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped).* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958