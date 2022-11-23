Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 GMC Acadia

3,700 KM

Details Description Features

$44,903

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,903

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Acadia

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$44,903

+ taxes & licensing

3,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9405739
  • Stock #: 43203

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 3,700 KM

Vehicle Description

The GMC Acadia mid-size SUV meets your everyday needs with premium comforts. Easily configure your passenger and cargo arrangements with the fold flat second row seats. Stay comfortable with the available heated steering wheel and heated ventilated drivers and front passengers seats. Premium design and purposeful features equip the Acadia for your on-the-go lifestyle. From the available power liftgate to the available Smart Slide second-row seat for models with third-row seating the Acadia configures to your needs and comfort and those of your passengers. Innovations like the available 8-inch diagonal Color Touch Radio with IntelliLink and touch display make your drive an inspired experience. Additional features include Keyless Open and Start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 5 USB ports, Available IntelliLink with navigation, and 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot. A Tow Vision Trailering system makes hitching easier by employing an advanced rear-vision camera with dynamic guidelines to help you line up the Acadia SUVs hitch with the trailer, as well as provide you with views of the trailer while driving. Acadias performance is powered by a standard 194-hp 4-cylinder engine and a 6-speed transmission with advanced stop/start technology. Upgrade to the available 3.6L V6 engine with Active Fuel Management and an estimated 310 horsepower for the more heavy-duty tasks. Available safety features include side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, rear park assist, and a standard rear vision camera.Key features of the Acadia SLE and SLT include: Refined interior with Active Noise Cancelling, Versatile seating and storage configurations with fold-flat second- and third-row seats, Keyless open and start, Built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot (data plan required), and Available 310 hp 3.6L V6 engine for a balance of performance and efficiency.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2019 GMC Terrain SLT...
 33,018 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler R...
 18,958 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 60,143 KM
$57,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory