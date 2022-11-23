$44,903+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 3,700 KM
Vehicle Description
The GMC Acadia mid-size SUV meets your everyday needs with premium comforts. Easily configure your passenger and cargo arrangements with the fold flat second row seats. Stay comfortable with the available heated steering wheel and heated ventilated drivers and front passengers seats. Premium design and purposeful features equip the Acadia for your on-the-go lifestyle. From the available power liftgate to the available Smart Slide second-row seat for models with third-row seating the Acadia configures to your needs and comfort and those of your passengers. Innovations like the available 8-inch diagonal Color Touch Radio with IntelliLink and touch display make your drive an inspired experience. Additional features include Keyless Open and Start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 5 USB ports, Available IntelliLink with navigation, and 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot. A Tow Vision Trailering system makes hitching easier by employing an advanced rear-vision camera with dynamic guidelines to help you line up the Acadia SUVs hitch with the trailer, as well as provide you with views of the trailer while driving. Acadias performance is powered by a standard 194-hp 4-cylinder engine and a 6-speed transmission with advanced stop/start technology. Upgrade to the available 3.6L V6 engine with Active Fuel Management and an estimated 310 horsepower for the more heavy-duty tasks. Available safety features include side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, rear park assist, and a standard rear vision camera.Key features of the Acadia SLE and SLT include: Refined interior with Active Noise Cancelling, Versatile seating and storage configurations with fold-flat second- and third-row seats, Keyless open and start, Built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot (data plan required), and Available 310 hp 3.6L V6 engine for a balance of performance and efficiency.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details.
Vehicle Features
