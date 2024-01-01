2023 GMC Savana

Menu
Savanas controls are designed to take the work out of driving so you can put your energy into the job at hand. The well-organized instrument panel helps keep you informed and firmly in charge. Its equipped with an Gas V6 4.3L/ engine, easy-to-read gauges, tire pressure monitoring system, and oil life monitoring system. With standard equipment including supportive front bucket seats, air conditioning and power windows and locks, Savana is one comfortable workhorse. This RWD van helps you get the job done safely. Standard features such as StabiliTrak electronic stability control and dual front airbags give you the security you expect from GMC. Come down today for a test drive! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

21,736 KM

Cargo Van

Used
21,736KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP0P1134298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 24632A
  • Mileage 21,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD)

