$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Savana
Cargo Van
2023 GMC Savana
Cargo Van
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 24632A
- Mileage 21,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Savanas controls are designed to take the work out of driving so you can put your energy into the job at hand. The well-organized instrument panel helps keep you informed and firmly in charge. Its equipped with an Gas V6 4.3L/ engine, easy-to-read gauges, tire pressure monitoring system, and oil life monitoring system. With standard equipment including supportive front bucket seats, air conditioning and power windows and locks, Savana is one comfortable workhorse. This RWD van helps you get the job done safely. Standard features such as StabiliTrak electronic stability control and dual front airbags give you the security you expect from GMC. Come down today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers306-525-5211
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207