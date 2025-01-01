Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

53,950 KM

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 Crew Cab

12958688

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
53,950KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49PEY2PF235800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)
JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
TIRES LT275/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (STD)
WHEELS 18" (45.7 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEEL with Dark Grey metallic accents (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 GMC Sierra 2500