This AWD Gray Terrain Denali is the new top-of-the-line model bringing luxury to the compact crossover. This Denali has a 1.5L engine with a interior color. Distinguished by its honeycomb chrome grille, accents of satin-finish chrome and 18 satin chrome-clad aluminum wheels. Standard side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert are included on the Terrain Denali. Equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, the Denali offers seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. The interior is equipped with heated, perforated leather front bucket seats and a MultiFlex 60/40 split-folding rear seat with a 3 position recline and the ability to slide almost 8 inches.You have the control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Looking for a rear-seat entertainment system? This is an optional feature that offers DVD playback available in twin head-restraint-mounded flip-up LCD screens. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar.

2023 GMC Terrain

34,579 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

12651855

2023 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG9PL242314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 46039A
  • Mileage 34,579 KM

Vehicle Description

This AWD Gray Terrain Denali is the new top-of-the-line model bringing luxury to the compact crossover. This Denali has a 1.5L engine with a interior color. Distinguished by its honeycomb chrome grille, accents of satin-finish chrome and 18" satin chrome-clad aluminum wheels. Standard side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert are included on the Terrain Denali. Equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, the Denali offers seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. The interior is equipped with heated, perforated leather front bucket seats and a MultiFlex 60/40 split-folding rear seat with a 3 position recline and the ability to slide almost 8 inches.You have the control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Looking for a rear-seat entertainment system? This is an optional feature that offers DVD playback available in twin head-restraint-mounded flip-up LCD screens. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

