Leather.

3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD

2023 Honda Ridgeline

10,454 KM

Details

$55,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

12202651

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,454KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F89PB500737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather.


3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2023 Honda Ridgeline