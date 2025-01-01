$55,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,454KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F89PB500737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10,454 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather.
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Email Taylor Toyota
