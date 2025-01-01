Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

38,465 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Hyundai Elantra

12853115

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,465KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG3PU398565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 226360
  • Mileage 38,465 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

