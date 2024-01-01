Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E, BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE , LUXURY TECH GROUP II, GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12000766

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHBG1PC504062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E, BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE , LUXURY TECH GROUP II, GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Passenger Interactive Display

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
TIRES: 265/50R20 A/S PERFORMANCE

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop Wireless...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black Roof Rails Tires: 265/50R20 A/S Performance Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Exterior Accents
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness (DISC) Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Trailer Hitch Zoom 220 Amp Alternator C...
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 25,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 88,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 45,374 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee