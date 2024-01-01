$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E, BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE , LUXURY TECH GROUP II, GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
306-737-4958