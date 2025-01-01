Menu
This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B ALTITUDE, GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/SUEDE. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options: BRIGHT WHITE, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

95,030 KM

$43,661

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude * Leather * Heated Steering Wheel *

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude * Leather * Heated Steering Wheel *

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$43,661

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,030KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHAG4PC565021

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,030 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B ALTITUDE, GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/SUEDE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *BRIGHT WHITE, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Grand Cherokee!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Selectable Tire Fill Alert Remote Start System Secondary Active Grille Shutters Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Wireless Charging Pad Alti...
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/SUEDE

