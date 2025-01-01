$43,661+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude * Leather * Heated Steering Wheel *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$43,661
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B ALTITUDE, GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/SUEDE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *BRIGHT WHITE, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Grand Cherokee!
