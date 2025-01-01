Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K, MONOTONE PAINT.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Comes Equipped with These Options *GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BODY-COLOUR ROOF, ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP II, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Machined/Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

TRAILHAWK

Watch This Vehicle
13320899

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

TRAILHAWK

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJYC69P8875138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K, MONOTONE PAINT.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Comes Equipped with These Options *GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BODY-COLOUR ROOF, ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP II, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Machined/Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Passenger Interactive Display

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD)
Front collision mitigation
BODY-COLOUR ROOF -inc: Monotone Paint
ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP II -inc: Intersection Collision Assist System Surround View Camera System Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop Night Vision w/Pedestrian-Animal Detection
LUXURY TECH GROUP III -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry Wireless Charging Pad A/D Digital Display Rearview...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 3500 HD SLE for sale in Regina, SK
2019 GMC Sierra 3500 HD SLE 75,832 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LT for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 150,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 4x4 for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 4x4 28,266 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe