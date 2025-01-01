$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
TRAILHAWK
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K, MONOTONE PAINT.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Comes Equipped with These Options *GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BODY-COLOUR ROOF, ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP II, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Machined/Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
306-737-4958