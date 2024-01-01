Menu
WAGONEER SERIES III 4X4This Jeep Wagoneer delivers a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON.* This Jeep Wagoneer Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N , PREMIUM GROUP I, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP, ENGINE: 3.0L I-6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS, CONVENIENCE GROUP I, BRIGHT WHITE, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Wagoneer come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2023 Jeep Wagoneer

6,046 KM

2023 Jeep Wagoneer

SERIES III **New Arrival**

2023 Jeep Wagoneer

SERIES III **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
6,046KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVDP4PS506536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 6,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Passenger Interactive Display

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 22" X 9" ALUMINUM
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row Seats w/Tip/Slide Recline 7-Passenger Seating Floor Console w/Cupholder
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N -inc: Engine: 3.0L I-6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
ENGINE: 3.0L I-6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Side Distance Warning Second-Row Manual Window Shades Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Drowsy Driver Detection Intersection Collision Assist System Traffic Sign Recognition
PREMIUM GROUP I -inc: McIntosh 19-Speaker Audio System Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Wheels: 22" x 9" Aluminum Foldable Cargo Shade Power Deployable Running Boards Pirelli Bra...
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Damping Suspension Quadra-Lift Air Suspension 3rd-Row Power Seat 60/40 Recline Head-Up Display

2023 Jeep Wagoneer