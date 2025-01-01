Menu
Only 20,245 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *STING-GREY, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS (GL), Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Gloss Black Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.

2023 Jeep Wrangler

20,245 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Altitude

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Altitude

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,245KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG2PW566649

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,245 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 20,245 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *STING-GREY, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS (GL), Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Wrangler today!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
STING-GREY
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS (GL)
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL -inc: Dana M220 Rear Axle
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L SAHARA ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Altitude Package Body-Colour Grille w/Gloss Black Black In...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2023 Jeep Wrangler