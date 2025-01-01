$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara Altitude
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 20,245 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *STING-GREY, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS (GL), Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Wrangler today!
Vehicle Features
