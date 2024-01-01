$39,938+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited * Leather * Sunroof *
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited * Leather * Sunroof *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$39,938
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,305 KM
Vehicle Description
SportageX-Line Limited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 5,305 Miles! This Kia Sportage boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Kia Sportage Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 235/55R19, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim -inc: quilt pattern, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Kia Sportage!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958