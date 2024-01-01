$57,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Lexus NX
350
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,010KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2GGCEZ0PC029609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 227355
- Mileage 11,010 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2023 Lexus NX