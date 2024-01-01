Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Lexus NX

11,010 KM

Details Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Lexus NX

350

Watch This Vehicle
12051649

2023 Lexus NX

350

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,010KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2GGCEZ0PC029609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 227355
  • Mileage 11,010 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

Used 2023 Lexus NX 350 for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Lexus NX 350 11,010 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus GX 460 for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Lexus GX 460 21,678 KM $73,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 9,960 KM $41,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2023 Lexus NX