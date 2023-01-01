Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THIS IS A SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY. This beautiful CX-9 was actually an executive vehicle for our Mazda Canada rep. It is in amazing condition and was babied. </p><p>This CX-9 is the absolute top trim in the vehicle and at our price is almost $10,000 less than new. </p><p>IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED SUV, DONT MISS THIS ONE.</p><p>As a CPO with low km and at such an amazing price, this vehicle will sell quickly.</p><p>Call or text D.K. at (306)502-4755 today to schedule a viewing and drive this awesome machine. </p><p></p><p>Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.</p><p>VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.</p><p><br></p><p>Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.</p>

2023 Mazda CX-9

36,900 KM

Details Description Features

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

  1. 10739363
  2. 10739363
  3. 10739363
  4. 10739363
  5. 10739363
  6. 10739363
  7. 10739363
  8. 10739363
  9. 10739363
Contact Seller

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,900KM
Used
VIN JM3TCBEY4P0634346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34346Z
  • Mileage 36,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY. This beautiful CX-9 was actually an executive vehicle for our Mazda Canada rep. It is in amazing condition and was babied.

This CX-9 is the absolute top trim in the vehicle and at our price is almost $10,000 less than new.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED SUV, DON'T MISS THIS ONE.

As a CPO with low km and at such an amazing price, this vehicle will sell quickly.

Call or text D.K. at (306)502-4755 today to schedule a viewing and drive this awesome machine.

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.

VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.


Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regina Mazda

Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury AWD 69,500 KM $32,050 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-9 Signature for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Mazda CX-9 Signature 36,900 KM $48,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT 216,605 KM $18,050 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Regina Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda CX-9