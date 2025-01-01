Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Mitsubishi RVR AWD includes:Odometer: 17,552km <br/> Price: $25,999+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -AWD Lock <br/> -Heated Mirrors <br/> -Power Locks/Power windows <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

17,552 KM

Details Description

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13200389

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 13200389
  2. 13200389
  3. 13200389
  4. 13200389
  5. 13200389
  6. 13200389
  7. 13200389
  8. 13200389
  9. 13200389
  10. 13200389
  11. 13200389
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,552KM
VIN JA4AJUAUXPU606980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 17,552 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mitsubishi RVR AWD includes:Odometer: 17,552km
Price: $25,999+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
-Heated Seats
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-AWD Lock
-Heated Mirrors
-Power Locks/Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD 121,197 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD 76,821 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - Low Km! for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - Low Km! 99,471 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2023 Mitsubishi RVR